Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,845.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $54.40 million and approximately $58,845.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00499037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,718,760 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

