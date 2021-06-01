Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,388 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECM. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 856.09 ($11.18).

ECM traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,017 ($13.29). The company had a trading volume of 585,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 951.12.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

