Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EENEF remained flat at $$14.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $14.11.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

