Elitium Hits Market Capitalization of $113.20 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00010257 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $113.20 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.01023635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.50 or 0.09747589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

