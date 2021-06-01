Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $98,915.56 and $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.07 or 0.07090550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00185093 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,440,185 coins and its circulating supply is 45,388,854 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

