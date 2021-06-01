Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $99.30 or 0.00276096 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $56.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00040956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,811,162 coins and its circulating supply is 17,553,552 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

