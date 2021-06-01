EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Shares of EME traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.