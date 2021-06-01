EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.63% of EMCOR Group worth $834,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

