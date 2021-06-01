Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 231.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

