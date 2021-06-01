Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Head to Head Comparison

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79

Sony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Sony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sony Financial beats Emergent Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Sony Financial Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

