Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.19

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 35654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

