Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 150,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

