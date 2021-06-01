Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.79

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.79 and last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.