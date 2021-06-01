Endeavor Group (EDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Endeavor Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.65 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

