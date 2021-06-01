Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 8th (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group’s (NYSE:EDR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. Endeavor Group had issued 21,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $511,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 29.65 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

