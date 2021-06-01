Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Head-To-Head Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endeavor Group and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of 33.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.13 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Endeavor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

