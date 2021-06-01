Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $48.94 million and $407,034.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00531393 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004544 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

