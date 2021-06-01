Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $9.81 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $382,262.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,582,284 coins and its circulating supply is 178,832,277 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

