Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.70 ($11.41).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

