Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,150,800 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

