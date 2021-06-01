Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.32. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 212,287 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

