Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

