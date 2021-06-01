Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

