Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $7,092,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

