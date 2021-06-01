Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000.

BUFR stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.