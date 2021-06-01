Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

