Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.14. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 228,524 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

