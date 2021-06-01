EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.09. EOG Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $8.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 190,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.28, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

