EOS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.42 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $5.93 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00017153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,041,033 coins and its circulating supply is 953,873,955 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

