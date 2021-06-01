EOS Force 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $403,830.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $39.70 million and $403,830.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

