Epic Cash (EPIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,087.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2,087.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,376,280 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

