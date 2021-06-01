Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $42,180.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

