Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

EQX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

