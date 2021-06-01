Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 79.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Equitable by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

