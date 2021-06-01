Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Up 9.6%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 229,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,592,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.