Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,322. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

