Eric Semler Purchases 39,900 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 39,900 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 2,468,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

