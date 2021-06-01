ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $445,040.61 and $44,003.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,161,770 coins and its circulating supply is 27,882,436 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars.

