EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.10

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 36337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

