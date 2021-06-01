Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,585 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

