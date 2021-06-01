Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
