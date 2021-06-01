Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

