Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Stock Price Up 176,566.7%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF)’s stock price rose 176,566.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 30,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

EURMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

