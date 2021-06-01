eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 650,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,217,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31.

In other eve Sleep news, insider Masood Choudhry acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53). Also, insider Cheryl Calverley acquired 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

