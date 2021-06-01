Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $13.88 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,238,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. 67,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

