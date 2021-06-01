Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 45,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.