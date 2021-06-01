Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.24. 150,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

