Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.80. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 19,868,463 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

