Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 908,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 46.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evogene by 201.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 126.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

