Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.25 ($34.41). 567,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

