Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

